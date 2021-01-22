Royal Helium Ltd. (RHC.V) (CVE:RHC) Trading Down 12.2%

Royal Helium Ltd. (RHC.V) (CVE:RHC) shares dropped 12.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.72. Approximately 150,916 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 390,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.

Separately, Cormark set a C$0.80 price objective on Royal Helium Ltd. (RHC.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.27 million and a PE ratio of -30.37.

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of helium properties. The company holds helium leases and permits in Saskatchewan, Canada. Royal Helium Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with The Saskatchewan Research Council to develop a helium facility. The company was formerly known as RHC Capital Corporation and changed its name to Royal Helium Ltd.

