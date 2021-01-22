Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Trading 0.3% Higher

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-A)’s share price traded up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.94 and last traded at $40.76. 2,696,298 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $40.65.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RDS-A. Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. HSBC upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.59.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

