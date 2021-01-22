Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $99.28

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $99.28 and traded as high as $108.07. Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) shares last traded at $108.07, with a volume of 8,268,726 shares traded.

RY has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$107.00 to C$113.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$113.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$127.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$110.13.

Get Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$105.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$99.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$152.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.73.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.03 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$11.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.58 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 9.4899997 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.80, for a total transaction of C$780,024.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$609,592.15.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) Company Profile (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.