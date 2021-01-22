Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target to $77.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.35% from the stock’s current price.

ED has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.32.

ED opened at $69.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $95.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.15.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

