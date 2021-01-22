Royal Bank of Canada Increases Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target to $8.00

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its price target upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

NYSE:VET opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $903.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $16.21.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $211.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.23 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 121.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,265,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,021,000 after purchasing an additional 110,260 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 285,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 254.1% in the third quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 227,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 163,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 14.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 221,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 27,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 843.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 141,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 126,500 shares during the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

