Roth Capital Boosts Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $60.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on INTC. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Truist cut their price objective on Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.54.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $62.46 on Friday. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $255.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Intel by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 44,403 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,625 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Intel by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its stake in Intel by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 24,904 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Intel by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 333,366 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after acquiring an additional 16,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $714,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

