Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROLLS ROYCE, a world-leading provider of power systems and services for use on land, at sea and in the air, operates in four global markets – civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy. It continues to invest in core technologies, products, people and capabilities with the objective of broadening and strengthening the product portfolio, improving efficiency and enhancing the environmental performance of its products. These investments create high barriers to entry. “

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, December 14th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.75.

RYCEY stock opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.64. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $9.21.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 184.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,298 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RYCEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.