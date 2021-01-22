ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Sets New 12-Month High at $58.28

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.28 and last traded at $58.28, with a volume of 865 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.37.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROHCY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ROHM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ROHM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 51.53 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.75.

ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ROHM had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $820.29 million for the quarter.

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company offers ICs, including memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converter, sensors and MEMS, digital power, display drivers, motor/actuator driver, interface, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, and microcontrollers.

