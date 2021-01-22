Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Trading 7% Higher

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) shares traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.42 and last traded at $1.37. 2,827,547 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 1,822,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 6.13. The stock has a market cap of $128.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $15.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.40 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 117.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Medical, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 42,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $43,723.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 278,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $308,717.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMTI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the first quarter worth about $106,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Rockwell Medical by 76.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 60,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Rockwell Medical by 10.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 23,327 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 265.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

