Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) CEO Blake D. Moret Sells 16,900 Shares of Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total transaction of $4,530,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,635,642.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $267.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.38 and a 1 year high of $268.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $251.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.75. The stock has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,723,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 11,901.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 11,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $267.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.47.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

