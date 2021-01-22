Roche’s (RHHBY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Roche from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Roche from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Roche in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.
Roche stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.96. 3,053,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,759,815. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $307.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.35. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $35.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.15.
Roche Company Profile
Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.
