Riverview Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Riverview Trust Co decreased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Allstate by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,438,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,583,015,000 after acquiring an additional 854,644 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 8.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,161,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,610,000 after buying an additional 239,899 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 12.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,454,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,325,000 after buying an additional 267,571 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 15.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,902,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,134,000 after buying an additional 257,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 79.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,814,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,776,000 after buying an additional 801,083 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Allstate alerts:

ALL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.57.

Shares of ALL traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.58. 9,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663,229. The firm has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $125.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.26.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.