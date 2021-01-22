Riverview Trust Co Decreases Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Riverview Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 80.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 915 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,717 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,590 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 15,983 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.7% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,671 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,090 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.64. The stock had a trading volume of 273,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,002,205. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $63.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a PE ratio of -38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.28.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

