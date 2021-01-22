Riverview Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.9% of Riverview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nippon Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $596,934,000. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,197 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $318,931,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,497,000 after purchasing an additional 775,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,292,000 after purchasing an additional 569,861 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $352.68. The stock had a trading volume of 81,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483,414. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.18. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $353.83.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

