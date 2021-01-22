RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Sells 279 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.1% of RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. State Street Corp increased its stake in Apple by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after acquiring an additional 495,180,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 283.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101,156 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,956,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,814 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after acquiring an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.75.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $136.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $139.67.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

