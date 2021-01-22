Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IPAC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,267,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,030,000 after purchasing an additional 297,411 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 822,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,307,000 after purchasing an additional 38,512 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,279,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 72,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the third quarter worth about $301,000.

Shares of IPAC opened at $66.62 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a one year low of $40.10 and a one year high of $66.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.62.

