Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 2,347 Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Silvercorp Metals were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SVM. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 6.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,077,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,489 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Silvercorp Metals by 28.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,886,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,032,000 after buying an additional 859,066 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $26,147,000. Sprott Inc. increased its position in Silvercorp Metals by 238.1% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,008,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,671,000 after buying an additional 710,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Silvercorp Metals by 0.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 555,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. 30.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SVM stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average of $6.97. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $8.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $56.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.10 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 24.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SVM shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Silvercorp Metals from $9.25 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercorp Metals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

