Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New $200,000 Investment in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 8.6% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 83.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 180,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 12.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 5.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

SNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:SNP opened at $53.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.28 and a 200-day moving average of $44.05. The company has a market capitalization of $64.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.92. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $38.18 and a 52-week high of $58.97.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $75.21 billion during the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 4.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that China Petroleum & Chemical Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

China Petroleum & Chemical Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

