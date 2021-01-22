Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RYT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 348,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,390,000 after purchasing an additional 208,075 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 225,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,194,000 after purchasing an additional 95,102 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 127,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 219.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,525,000 after purchasing an additional 79,988 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $262.03 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $135.78 and a twelve month high of $262.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $252.61 and a 200-day moving average of $224.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.