Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 3,063 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in DHT were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. FMR LLC bought a new position in DHT during the first quarter worth about $821,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in DHT by 90.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,724 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 46,838 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in DHT during the second quarter worth about $666,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in DHT during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DHT by 37.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 151,509 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 41,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Get DHT alerts:

Shares of DHT stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $810.82 million, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of -0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.40. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.68.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $117.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.30 million. DHT had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 32.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

DHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of DHT from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 price objective on shares of DHT in a report on Sunday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. DHT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.38.

DHT Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT).

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.