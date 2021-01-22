Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $379.63 Million

Equities analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) will announce $379.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $366.71 million to $392.40 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers posted sales of $332.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $331.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.71 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RBA. Raymond James set a $75.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Scotiabank cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

RBA traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.04. 616,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,825. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.60. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $78.64.

In other news, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 6,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $417,670.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,771.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $303,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,821 shares of company stock valued at $892,064. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.