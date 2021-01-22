Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L)’s (RIO) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Oddo Bhf

Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Oddo Bhf in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price objective on the stock. Oddo Bhf’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,300 ($69.24) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,468.46 ($71.45).

Get Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) alerts:

RIO stock opened at GBX 5,924 ($77.40) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £73.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,729.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,974.22. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,378 ($83.33). The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56.

In other Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,946 ($77.68), for a total transaction of £297.30 ($388.42). Also, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 11,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,979 ($65.05), for a total transaction of £577,862.74 ($754,981.37).

Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.