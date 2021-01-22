Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) Insider Peter Cunningham Sells 5 Shares of Stock

Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,946 ($77.68), for a total value of £297.30 ($388.42).

LON RIO opened at GBX 5,924 ($77.40) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £73.87 billion and a PE ratio of 13.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,378 ($83.33). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,729.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,974.22.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,950 ($77.74) price target on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,468.46 ($71.45).

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

