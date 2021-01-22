RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $316.92 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) will post $316.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for RingCentral’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $321.47 million and the lowest is $315.00 million. RingCentral posted sales of $252.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RNG shares. Mizuho upped their target price on RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on RingCentral from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.38.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 53,353 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.92, for a total transaction of $15,948,278.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,548,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 12,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.82, for a total transaction of $3,537,686.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,100,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 215,519 shares of company stock worth $70,165,159. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,105,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,402,116,000 after acquiring an additional 163,060 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,503,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,739,000 after acquiring an additional 235,271 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 526,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,652,000 after acquiring an additional 84,958 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 693.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 417,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,097,000 after acquiring an additional 364,681 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,640,000 after acquiring an additional 17,249 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RNG traded up $9.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $384.52. 787,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,643. The company has a fifty day moving average of $374.43 and a 200 day moving average of $303.68. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $134.85 and a twelve month high of $405.46. The company has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -310.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

