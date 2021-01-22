RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO Sells $146,242.56 in Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.84, for a total value of $146,242.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,667,660.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Vaibhav Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.11, for a total value of $149,034.24.

On Monday, November 23rd, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 929 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.47, for a total value of $273,562.63.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded down $3.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $374.64. The company had a trading volume of 550,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,424. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.85 and a twelve month high of $405.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of -304.58 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $374.43 and its 200-day moving average is $303.68.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RNG. KeyCorp upped their target price on RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on RingCentral from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded RingCentral from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on RingCentral from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 129.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in RingCentral by 127.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,920,000 after buying an additional 15,593 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 326.6% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,112,000 after buying an additional 16,417 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in RingCentral by 117.7% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in RingCentral during the third quarter worth $8,223,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

