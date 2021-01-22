Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Kevin Maddock Sells 5,320 Shares

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Kevin Maddock sold 5,320 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $40,166.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,836.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kevin Maddock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rimini Street alerts:

On Tuesday, January 19th, Kevin Maddock sold 5,320 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $37,293.20.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Kevin Maddock sold 10,000 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $60,800.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Kevin Maddock sold 30,000 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $192,000.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Kevin Maddock sold 17,007 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $91,667.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMNI opened at $7.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.27 million, a PE ratio of -28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $7.60.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Rimini Street in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Rimini Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 151.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.