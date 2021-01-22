Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 25 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. China Renaissance Securities raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,658.23.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $1,007,312.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,072,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,306.99 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,177.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,173.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 96.84, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

