RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Trading Up 10.7%

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL)’s share price was up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.70. Approximately 244,347 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 97,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of RF Industries from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Get RF Industries alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -568.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.63.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. RF Industries had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RF Industries, Ltd. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RF Industries stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 3.58% of RF Industries worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

About RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.