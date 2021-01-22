Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Monday, December 7th. HSBC cut shares of Rexel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RXEEY remained flat at $$16.68 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.28. Rexel has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $16.99.

Rexel SA distributes electrical products for residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, switches, and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

