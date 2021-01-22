Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $42.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Revolve Group traded as high as $36.41 and last traded at $35.88, with a volume of 23380 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.10.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Revolve Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.95.

In other news, major shareholder L.P. Tsg6 sold 4,858,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $95,956,757.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hadley Mullin sold 4,868,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $96,143,651.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,945,556 shares of company stock valued at $221,839,105. 58.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,776,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 280.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 61,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.26 and a 200 day moving average of $21.65.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $151.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group Company Profile (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

