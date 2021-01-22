Reviewing Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) & Hyperdynamics (OTCMKTS:HDYNQ)

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) and Hyperdynamics (OTCMKTS:HDYNQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

This table compares Parsley Energy and Hyperdynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parsley Energy -200.23% 5.13% 3.06% Hyperdynamics N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Parsley Energy and Hyperdynamics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parsley Energy $1.96 billion 3.57 $175.21 million $1.12 15.12 Hyperdynamics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Parsley Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Hyperdynamics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Parsley Energy and Hyperdynamics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parsley Energy 0 6 18 1 2.80 Hyperdynamics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Parsley Energy presently has a consensus target price of $14.63, suggesting a potential downside of 13.61%. Given Parsley Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Parsley Energy is more favorable than Hyperdynamics.

Risk and Volatility

Parsley Energy has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyperdynamics has a beta of -0.41, meaning that its stock price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.6% of Parsley Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of Parsley Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Hyperdynamics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Parsley Energy beats Hyperdynamics on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Hyperdynamics Company Profile

Hyperdynamics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Guinea, Northwest Africa. The company owns a 100% interest in a concession that covers an area of approximately 5,000 square miles in offshore Guinea. Hyperdynamics Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.