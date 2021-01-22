Reviewing Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) and Fastly (NYSE:FSLY)

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) and Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Foresight Autonomous and Fastly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foresight Autonomous N/A -90.36% -78.13% Fastly -24.07% -14.37% -12.13%

1.5% of Foresight Autonomous shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of Fastly shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Fastly shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Foresight Autonomous and Fastly’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foresight Autonomous N/A N/A -$15.44 million N/A N/A Fastly $200.46 million 53.19 -$51.55 million ($0.70) -148.76

Foresight Autonomous has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fastly.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Foresight Autonomous and Fastly, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Foresight Autonomous 0 0 2 0 3.00 Fastly 5 4 4 0 1.92

Foresight Autonomous currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.36%. Fastly has a consensus price target of $79.08, indicating a potential downside of 24.06%. Given Foresight Autonomous’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Foresight Autonomous is more favorable than Fastly.

Risk & Volatility

Foresight Autonomous has a beta of 2.96, indicating that its stock price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fastly has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Foresight Autonomous

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes sensor systems for the automotive industry. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision systems and beyond-line-of-site cellular-based applications. It offers QuadSight system, a quad-camera multi-spectral vision system for the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle market; V2X (vehicle-to-everything), an accident prevention solution based on real-time multi-agents positioning algorithms that enables communication between vehicles, infrastructure, grid, home, and network; and Eye-Net, a software-based cellular V2X solution to provide real-time pre-collision alerts to vulnerable road users and vehicles by using smartphones. The company has a strategic cooperation agreement with Wuhan Guide Infrared Co., Ltd. to develop and market QuadSight vision system. The company was formerly known as Asia Development (A.D.B.M.) Ltd. and changed its name to Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. in 2016. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 1977 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc. operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery. As of December 31, 2019, the company's edge network spans 68 points-of-presence worldwide. It serves customers operating in digital publishing, media and entertainment, technology, online retail, travel and hospitality, and financial technology services industries. The company was formerly known as SkyCache, Inc. and changed its name to Fastly, Inc. in May 2012. Fastly, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

