Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Receives $33.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:RVNC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.44. 14,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,851. Revance Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average of $26.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.42.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.25). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.72% and a negative net margin of 5,818.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $789,888.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,723.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVNC. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI) which competed phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; in phase 2 clinical trials to treat adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis, and in pre-clinical trials to treat chronic migraine.

