Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)’s share price traded down 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.26 and last traded at $12.45. 1,336,706 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 1,246,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Retractable Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.33. The stock has a market cap of $421.22 million, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a return on equity of 46.02% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVP. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Retractable Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $475,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Retractable Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Retractable Technologies by 30.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 551.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 157,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, autodisable, and allergy antigen syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; blood collection sets; and Patient Safe safety medical products, including syringes and Luer caps.

