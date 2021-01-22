Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $11.75.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.61.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $17.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.84.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 2.61%. Analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 27.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 111.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the third quarter worth $118,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 49.9% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.