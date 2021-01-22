Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Retail Opportunity Investments posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Retail Opportunity Investments.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 11.68%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,979,000. Northwood Liquid Management LP grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 2,468,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,714,000 after purchasing an additional 721,328 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,623,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,390,000 after purchasing an additional 178,632 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,426,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,270,000 after purchasing an additional 131,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,553,000 after purchasing an additional 123,726 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $17.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.