resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.92

resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.92 and last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 94005 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.44.

The stock has a market cap of $528.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.55.

Get resTORbio alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TORC. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of resTORbio during the first quarter valued at about $2,453,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in resTORbio by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 31,295 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in resTORbio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in resTORbio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in resTORbio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for resTORbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for resTORbio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.