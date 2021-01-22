ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) to post $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ResMed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.27. ResMed reported earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ResMed will report full year earnings of $5.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.67. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ResMed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.83.

RMD stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $215.25. 4,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,296. The firm has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.54. ResMed has a 1-year low of $108.85 and a 1-year high of $224.24.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $201,505.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,603 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,233. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Leong sold 7,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total transaction of $1,635,926.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,001,511.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,020 shares of company stock valued at $5,275,393 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 11,090.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 3,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in ResMed by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

