Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Shares Up 11.8%

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR)’s share price traded up 11.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.35 and last traded at $4.25. 385,866 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 479,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

The firm has a market cap of $137.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.75 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.89.

Get Research Frontiers alerts:

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative net margin of 251.62% and a negative return on equity of 42.28%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Research Frontiers during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Research Frontiers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Research Frontiers by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 328,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 30,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Research Frontiers by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,915,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 46,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Research Frontiers Company Profile (NASDAQ:REFR)

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Research Frontiers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Frontiers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.