Research Analysts Set Expectations for Physicians Realty Trust’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $18.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $20.78.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $109.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.84 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.93%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

