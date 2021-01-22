Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oasis Petroleum in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston anticipates that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the year. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on OAS. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Oasis Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.58.

Shares of NASDAQ OAS opened at $39.98 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $45.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.44 and its 200 day moving average is $17.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 563.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 908,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 771,509 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 76,977 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,116,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,127 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 509.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 425,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 355,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,541,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,350 shares in the last quarter.

Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

