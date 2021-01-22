Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Receives $36.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several analysts have commented on RPTX shares. Northland Securities reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

In other news, EVP Michael Zinda sold 8,956 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $315,788.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,622.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 117,212 shares of company stock worth $3,967,634 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $78,401,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $383,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPTX stock opened at $39.14 on Tuesday. Repare Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $46.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.18.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

