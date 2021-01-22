renBTC (RENBTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $452.99 Million

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One renBTC token can currently be bought for about $30,950.83 or 0.99578251 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, renBTC has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. renBTC has a market capitalization of $452.99 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get renBTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00052937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00127436 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00072836 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00287870 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00071893 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000740 BTC.

About renBTC

renBTC’s total supply is 14,636 tokens. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject . renBTC’s official website is renproject.io

Buying and Selling renBTC

renBTC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for renBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.