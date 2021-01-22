Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.64 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Renault in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois forecasts that the company will earn $3.64 per share for the year.

Get Renault alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RNLSY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renault from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Nord/LB lowered Renault from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

OTCMKTS RNLSY opened at $8.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of -71.33 and a beta of 1.97. Renault has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $9.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.46.

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.