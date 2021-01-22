Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) – B. Riley raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Rekor Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now anticipates that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

NASDAQ REKR opened at $12.71 on Thursday. Rekor Systems has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $13.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average is $5.67.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million.

In related news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $106,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REKR. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Rekor Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Rekor Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Rekor Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Rekor Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in Rekor Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software.

