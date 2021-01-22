Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Receives $15.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.58.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RF shares. TheStreet upgraded Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Compass Point upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 151,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 94,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.79. 7,913,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,733,375. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.35.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

