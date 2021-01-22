Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Shares Up 6.7%

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)’s stock price shot up 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.47 and last traded at $9.36. 2,326,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 1,188,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RWT. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 1,053.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

