Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.75 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.35% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Recro Pharma in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPH opened at $3.70 on Friday. Recro Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $19.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76. The firm has a market cap of $87.49 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Recro Pharma will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Scp Vitalife Partners (Israel) sold 18,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $59,691.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 701,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,223.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Recro Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Recro Pharma by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 407,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 58,700 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Recro Pharma by 422.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 280,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 227,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Recro Pharma by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 652,036 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 217,975 shares during the last quarter. 56.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products to pharmaceutical market in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

