Record plc (REC.L) (LON:REC) Sets New 1-Year High at $51.90

Record plc (REC.L) (LON:REC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 51.90 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 49.62 ($0.65), with a volume of 736471 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.70 ($0.62).

The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of £98.77 million and a P/E ratio of 16.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 47.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 40.21.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a GBX 1.15 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Record plc (REC.L)’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

In other news, insider Bob Noyen acquired 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £9,831.51 ($12,844.93).

Record plc (REC.L) Company Profile (LON:REC)

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers passive, dynamic, and signal hedging; currency for return; and cash and collateral management, equitisation, spot execution, transaction cost analysis, tenor management, asset-backed hedging, cross currency liquidity, and liquidity management services, as well as consulting services.

