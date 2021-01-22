Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.88

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.88 and traded as low as $17.42. Reckitt Benckiser Group shares last traded at $17.51, with a volume of 243,995 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on RBGLY. BNP Paribas downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average is $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.64.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.